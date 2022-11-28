x
Missing 85-year-old Clover man found safe

A Silver Alert was issued for the missing man on Monday.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The missing person has been found safe and the Silver Alert is canceled. WCNC Charlotte has removed his name and photo from this story as he was found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for an 85-year-old man from Clover, South Carolina, on Monday. The Gastonia Police Department said he was last seen leaving the Goodwill store on Union Road in Gastonia.

