CONCORD, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued by Concord Police for a missing woman on Wednesday.

Deborah Carter Congdon of Kannapolis has been diagnosed with severe dementia.

The 60-year-old woman took off in a red 2014 Nissan Versa around noon, according to her family. The North Carolina license plate number on that car is BLN-1204.

Concord Police

Congdon was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve t-shirt with "Big Dog Bar" printed in black and white on the front. She was also wearing blue jeans and brown slip-on sandals.

Anyone with information about Congdon should call 911 or Concord Police at (704) 920-5000.