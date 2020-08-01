CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man in Caldwell County.

Charles Daniel Hall, sometimes called Dan, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hall is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing green pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt and a brown jacket.

He was last seen in the 1180 Newton Lane Apt 18 Granite Falls, North Carolina. It's possible he's heading to Hendersonville, North Carolina in a 1999 Silver Mercury Sable with North Carolina license plate FLJ6036.

Anyone with information about Hall should call the Caldwell County Sheriff at 828-758-2324.

MORE ON WCNC: