x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Charlotte

Henry Massey, 90, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. driving a 2021 Ford F-150 near South Boulevard and Whitton Street.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a 90-year-old man last seen in southwest Charlotte.

Henry Massey was last seen driving near South Boulevard and Whitton Street around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Massey was seen driving a 2021 Ford F-150 with North Carolina license plate RDJ-4274. He was last seen wearing mustard-colored pants.

Massey is described as five feet five inches weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Massey is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on Massey's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out