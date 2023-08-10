Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Charlotte

Henry Massey, 90, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. driving a 2021 Ford F-150 near South Boulevard and Whitton Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A silver alert was issued for a 90-year-old man last seen in southwest Charlotte.

Henry Massey was last seen driving near South Boulevard and Whitton Street around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Massey was seen driving a 2021 Ford F-150 with North Carolina license plate RDJ-4274. He was last seen wearing mustard-colored pants.

Massey is described as five feet five inches weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Massey is suffering from the early stages of dementia.