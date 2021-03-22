Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Matthews

He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans, and black and red sneakers.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Matthews, the Matthews Police Department reports.

According to police, Kevin Byrd was last seen on Sunday, March 21 at around 9:30 p.m. in the Winberry Ct. area of Matthews.

Police report that Byrd suffers from a cognitive disorder and is described as a Black male, approximately 5"09" tall, weighing 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair cut in a short afro.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.

