Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Matthews, the Matthews Police Department reports.

According to police,  Kevin Byrd was last seen on Sunday, March 21 at around 9:30 p.m. in the Winberry Ct. area of Matthews. 

Police report that Byrd suffers from a cognitive disorder and is described as a Black male, approximately 5"09" tall, weighing 145 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair cut in a short afro.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans, and black and red sneakers. 

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.

