KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teenager, Saniya Jayera McNeill.

McNeill, 15, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

She is described as a black female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet three inches and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last known to be seen in the 2100 block of Lane Street, and is believed to be heading to Kannapolis.

At this time, a photo of McNeill has not been released.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

