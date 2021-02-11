Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from China Grove

19-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Canupp is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old from China Grove, North Carolina.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 19-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Canupp is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials said Canupp is described as being 5'1" and weighing around 125 pounds. She has long blonde hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black skirt somewhere along Mitchell Ave. in China Grove, NC.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department at 704-216-8500.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts