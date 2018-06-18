A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old Morganton man.

N.C. Center for Missing Persons is currently looking for Michael Joseph Morin.

Morin is about 5'11" and weighs around 203 pounds. He was last seen at 407 N Colleg Street Morganton NC 28655 wearing a black tank top with black basketball shorts.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Michael Joseph Morin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Michael Joseph Morin should call PSO E. Conner at the Morganton public Safety at 828-437-1211.

