UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for David Daniel Pecoraro, 60.

Pecoraro is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He's a white man with brown eyes and short brown hair. Pecoraro is five feet and eleven inches tall and weighs 400 pounds.

Officials believe Pecoraro was wearing a bright red t-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and potentially a baseball hat.

He was last seen in the 5100 block of Twin Cedars Drive in Wesley Chapel, North Carolina. He drives a tan 1999 Toyota Camry. His license plate number is ZXF-1125.

Anyone with information about David Pecoraro is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.