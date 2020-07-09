Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Charlotte man

David Crawford was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on August 31st at his home on Lasalle Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man from Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, David Crawford was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on August 31st at his home on Lasalle Street.

Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and white sneakers.

Crawford has gray hair and walks hunched over and was possibly last seen in the University area on September 1st.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.