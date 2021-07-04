Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Lumberton man

Hubert Locklear, 86, is said to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to a report.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for Hubert Locklear, an 86-year-old endangered man from Lumberton.

Locklear was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue hat, according to a report by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. The report said Locklear was last seen at 8546 Hwy 211 East in Lumberton.

The report described Locklear as a five-foot, eight-inch Indian man with no hair, weighing 175 pounds.

The report indicated that Locklear may be traveling in a red 2003 Ford Ranger with a North Carolina license plate with numbers reading TVD-2611.

Citizens are urged to be on the lookout for Locklear as he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the report.