Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for Hubert Locklear, an 86-year-old endangered man from Lumberton.
Locklear was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue hat, according to a report by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. The report said Locklear was last seen at 8546 Hwy 211 East in Lumberton.
The report described Locklear as a five-foot, eight-inch Indian man with no hair, weighing 175 pounds.
The report indicated that Locklear may be traveling in a red 2003 Ford Ranger with a North Carolina license plate with numbers reading TVD-2611.
Citizens are urged to be on the lookout for Locklear as he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the report.
Anyone with information about Hubert Locklear should call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.