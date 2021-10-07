Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Lincolnton man

William Andrew Reel went missing on Oct. 6 when he failed to return home.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Lincolnton man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, William Andrew Reel went missing on Oct. 6 when he failed to return home. Reel is reportedly suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, deputies report.

Deputies say Reel is 5', 10" tall, and weighing 125 pounds. Reel has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is known to frequent the Kings Mountain, NC area. He was driving a white in color 2004 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate number HFA-9725.

Officials said he was last seen on Taswell Lane in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Andrew Reel is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts