Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a missing man. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Theoples Miller, 91, left his home in his vehicle around 8:30 a.m.on March 3. Police said he never made it to his intended destination and has not returned home. He suffers from cognitive issues, according to CMPD, and his family is concerned about his wellbeing.

He was last known to be in the area of 9915 Clairemore Place. He could be heading towards South Carolina by way of South Tryon STreet

Miller is 5'9", weighs 175 pounds, and could be in a 1991 Lincoln Town Car with NC license plate XWD-7017. He has gray hair but is balding, and has brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call 911 or contact CMPD at 704-336-3237.