ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A silver alert has been issued for David Bruce Raper, 48, of Asheville.

Raper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Raper is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with short gray hair and wearing black pants and a dark blue t-shirt.

He could travel to Greenville, SC or Greenwood, SC.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.

