Silver Alert issued for missing Avery County couple

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for two missing people that may be headed to Boone or Tennessee.

Authorities say Hayden Allen Vance, 83, and Rosalie February Vance, 79, are missing from their home on Jay Vance Lane in Crossnore. Both are believed to suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Both of the Vances are believed to traveling in a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina license plate number ZWF8248 and a "Mom's Taxi" sticker on the back window.

Authorities believe they may be traveling to Boone or Johnson City, Tennesee.

Hayden Vance is described as five feet 11 inches weighing 180 pounds with short straight hair and blue eyes. Rosalie Vance is described as five feet five inches weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length white hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not given for either of the Vances.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 783-1402.