CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued for 58-year-old Roy Lee Gray, who was last seen wearing a gray Yankees shirt, a pair of blue jeans, tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Gray is listed at 5-foot-8 and weighs about 190 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen in Lenoir and may be traveling to Shadowbrook Drive in Lenoir. Anyone with information on Gray is asked to call 828-244-8057.

