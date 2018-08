CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials in Caldwell County have issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Jimmy R Spears.

Spears was last seen in th 1000 block of Rays Place in Lenoir. He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-757-1400.

