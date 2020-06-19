x
Silver Alert issued for missing Caldwell County man

Lipford was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, gray or black pants, and brown wing-tip shoes.
Credit: Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Emergency Services along with trained search and rescue volunteers from local fire and rescue departments are conducting a search for a missing 78-year-old man. 

Officials say the missing man, Billy Joe Lipford, suffers from dementia. Lipford was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home located at 1370 Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir.

Lipford was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, gray or black pants, and brown wing-tip shoes. He only wears glasses to read and has good mobility.

Anyone who has seen Lipford should call 911.

