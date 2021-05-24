Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

John Michael Wildey was last seen wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, John Michael Wildey was reported missing on Monday at around 4:42 a.m. Police said he was last seen getting into a '16 Subaru Outback 2.5 Limited.

Police report that the vehicle is tan in color and has an Indiana BNQ310 tag displayed. The rear of the vehicle also has several bumper stickers displayed.

Wildey was last seen wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. He has gray hair with a full beard and mustache. Police said Wildey suffers from cognitive issues, and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information on Wildey's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.