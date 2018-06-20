CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Cleveland County woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Carol Compton. She was last seen on Glenn Oaks Drive in Lawndale.

According to authorities, Compton was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, tan pants and a pair of white slip-on shoes. She is listed at 5-foot-2 and weighs about 140 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Compton is asked to call 704-484-4822.

© 2018 WCNC