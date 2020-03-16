CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Patricia Niedfeldt Boehlke, who was last seen leaving her apartment on Branchview Drive NE in Concord. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Boehlke was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray or brown dress pants and brown boots. She wears glasses and has hearing aides.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

