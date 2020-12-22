Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Statesville

James Andrew Bryant was last seen near 309 N Oakland Ave, Statesville in a zip-up cream jacket with black pants and black tennis shoes.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Statesville.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for 76-year-old James Andrew Bryant, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bryant is described as weighing 155 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near 309 N Oakland Ave, Statesville in a zip-up cream jacket with black pants and black tennis shoes. Bryant should have a cane with him, officials report.