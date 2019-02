CONCORD, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing woman in Concord.

Deborah Carter Congdon, 60, took off in a red 2014 Nissan Versa around noon, according to her family. She has been diagnosed with severe dementia.

Congdon was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve t-shirt with "Big Dog Bar" printed in black and white on the front. She was also wearing blue jeans and brown slip-on sandals.

Anyone with information about Congdon should call 911 or Concord Police at (704) 920-5000.