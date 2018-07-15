GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered woman from Gastonia.

Authorities say Debbie "Elaine" Dyson, who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was last seen in the 50 block of Burmil Road.

She may be heading in the direction of Toward Spencer Mountain Road.

Dyson, 57, is a white woman with red hair and green eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Ranlo Police Department at 704-866-3300.

