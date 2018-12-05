The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, 68-year-old Stella Mae Pierce.

Officials said Pierce may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a purple V-neck short-sleeved shirt, black yoga pants with purple stripes and was not wearing shoes or socks.

Anyone with information about Stella Mae Pierce should call Lexington Police Department or 911 at the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or 911.

