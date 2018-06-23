MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A silver alert has been issued for 25-year-old Shaheed Siddiq. According to Matthews Police, Siddiq suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of his medication.

He is described as a black male, six feet two inches tall weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at the 1200 block Blossom Wood Ct. but it is unknown what he was wearing.

He is also believed to have been in the area of Kale Wood Ln. today at some point.

If you see him or have any information regarding him you are asked to call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.

