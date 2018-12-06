The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen, 15-year-old Levi Jacob German.

Officials report German is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The teen has short brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5'7". He was last seen near Garden Dr. Moravian Falls, NC 28654 wearing a blue t-shirt, gray shorts, black/white converse all star tennis shoes

Anyone with information about Levi Jacob German should call Det. Tim Pardue at the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at 336-651-7501.

