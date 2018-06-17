The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 81-year-old Curtis Davis.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Curtis Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Davis has short gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve plaid button shirt with black pants and dark brown shoes. He may be driving in a black 2004 Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with information about Curtis Davis should call the Plymouth Police Dept at 252 793-2422.

