WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Latressa McKee. McKee was last seen in the 2000 block of Oak Grove Circle in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

She stands 5'4" tall, weighs 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

