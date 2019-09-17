FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 37-year-old woman who was last seen at Cape Fear Valley Health.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Jodielle Rochelle Baptiste is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Baptiste was last seen wearing a green hospital gown, a white sheet and green pants at Cape Fear Valley Health Medical Center. Baptiste is described as being 5'3" and weighing about 155 pounds.

Officials believe Baptiste is headed southbound on Own Drive, but are not sure of her final destination.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

