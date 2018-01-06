CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman, Glenda S Williams.

Williams was last seen at 205 Settlemyre Rd in Morganton, NC. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Williams is described as 78 years old, 5'10" and weighing 140 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen riding with her husband Charles Allen Williams in a 2015 Red Chevy Impala with a North Carolina license plate number of BFD-8303.

Anyone with information about Glenda S Williams should call Sgt. T. Butler at the Drexel Police Department at 828-437-7421.

