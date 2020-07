42-year-old Nenna Williford is about 5'3" with brown shoulder-length hair. Her direction of travel is unknown.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen on I-85 NB after her vehicle became disabled.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Nenna Williford is about 5'3" with brown shoulder-length hair. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8500.