STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued out of Stanly County Thursday for a missing 25-year-old woman who may have given birth.

Sasha Lee Naylor was last seen at 24677 Kates Drive in Albemarle in August 2018, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Her due date was early February.

Naylor was last known to be driving a brown or gold 1998 Ford Tempo with right side damage and Ohio license plate GRS-3043.

If you have information about Naylor, call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office at 704-986-3700.

Sasha Lee Duley Naylor

Stanly County Sheriff's Office