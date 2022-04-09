Silver alert issued for missing Catawba County woman

Anyone with information on Richardson-Cannon's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 74-year-old woman,

Nina Yvonne Richardson-Cannon was last seen along Interstate 40 eastbound near the rest area at mile marker 16, close to the Catawba and Iredell county line.

Officials said Richardson-Cannon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Richardson-Cannon is described as a 74-year-old white female, standing at five feet, two inches, and weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and medium-length white hair.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, striped shirt, blue jeans, and laced-up black sneakers and traveling in a brown 2015 brown Chevrolet Malibu with a North Carolina license plate reading HCB7606.

Anyone with information on Richardson-Cannon's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts