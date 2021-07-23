Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman

Katherine Richardson, 75, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cogntive impairment, according to CPD.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police are urging for the public's help in finding Catherine Richardson, a 75-year-old Concord woman who was reported missing this afternoon.

Police said Richardson was last seen wearing a grey shirt with yellow writing on it, blue jeans and no shoes. Richardson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cogntive impairment, the department said.

Officers described Richardson as approximately five feet, six inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Police also said she is missing three teeth on the right side of her mouth.

Richardson was first reported missing from her home at 814 Winborne Avenue by her family at around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon, police said.

If anyone has information relating to her location, please contact the CPD (704) 920-5000.