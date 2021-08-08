Silver Alert issued for missing Denver, NC man

Charles Ricky Carringer, 56, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

DENVER, N.C. — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man from Denver.

Charles Ricky Carringer, 56, was last seen at 7981 Optimist Club Road in Denver, North Carolina, wearing a flannel shirt over a white or black t-shirt, blue jeans and bright blue shoes.

Carringer is described as a white man, standing five feet 11 inches, weighing 149 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Carringer may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Carringer may be traveling to Bessemer City.