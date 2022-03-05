Silver Alert issued for missing Gastonia man

Anyone with information should call D.M. Whitlock at the Gastonia Police Department.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing in Gastonia.

James Alonzo Hoyle, 77, was last seen along South Marrietta Street near West Eighth Avenue in Gastonia.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a navy blue pullover or zip-up jacket with a gray and white stripe on the front, dark blue jeans, and tan or brown shoes.

Hoyle is described by authorities as a 77-year-old white male, standing six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and short gray hair.

Police said Hoyle is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.