Silver Alert issued for missing Iredell County man

William Nelson Cook is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons and Iredell County Sheriff's Office have issued a Sliver Alert for William Nelson Cook.

Cook, a 73-year-old white male with hazel eyes and a long white beard, is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

Cook was last seen at 203 Ashbrook Road in Statesville. He is traveling in a burgundy 1997 Cheverolet pick-up truck with a North Carolina license plate. The license plate number is PYV-2868.

Anyone with information about Mr. Cook's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. R. Bishop at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3080.

*** ATTENTION,ATTENTION *** The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Missing Person. William... Posted by Iredell County Sheriff on Saturday, September 2, 2023

