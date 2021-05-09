Silver Alert issued for Kings Mountain man

He was last known to be wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and grey Sketchers shoes

HARNETT, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man in Kings Mountain.

Dorsey Gerald Flowers, 74, was last seen leaving 801 Meadow Brooks Road at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He is considered endangered and is believed to be suffering from dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.

Dorsey was last seen wearing a brown Members Only jacket, blue jeans, and grey Sketchers shoes. He also wears a hearing aid and glasses. He is white with short gray hair and hazel eyes and is six feet tall weighing roughly 140 pounds.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Dorsey's vehicle is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate HJS3848.

Harnett may be traveling to Dunn or Angier, N.C. Another possible destination is Harnett, N.C.