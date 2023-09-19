Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Lincoln County

He left a Denver, North Carolina, home in a blue 2015 Honda Fit.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help looking for a missing man. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Willard Lucius Caylor, 77, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at a home on Golf Course Drive North in Denver, North Carolina. Authorities believe he left the home in a blue 2015 Honda Fit with North Carolina license plate DJZ 1841.

Caylor, who is described as a five-feet-ten-inches tall white man weighing roughly 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a red shirt with khaki shorts and navy blue sneakers. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and typically wears glasses and has facial hair.

His family told authorities he has been diagnosed with dementia and experiences sleep apnea.

Caylor has family in Waynesville, North Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

