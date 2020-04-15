CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Mint Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for 86-year-old Marion Kenneth Carriker, who was last seen in the Monroe area. Carriker is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has short, gray hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Carriker was lat known to be wearing a yellow long-sleeve shirt beige colored jeans and tennis shoes. He may be driving a white Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plate ALM-7478.

Anyone with information about Carriker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or you can call Mint Hill Police at 704-889-2231.

