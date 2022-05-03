Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old woman possibly heading to Tennessee

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for a missing 83-year-old woman, Celestine Vorhies. Vorhies was last seen in Maiden, North Carolina, and is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Vorhies is described as a Black woman, 5' 3" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She is said to have gray, medium-length hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a floral T-shirt with tan leggings.

She was last seen on Main Ave in Maiden but could be heading to Columbia, Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

