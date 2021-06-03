62-year-old reported missing may have dementia, police say

Police said Jon Richard Nelson, 62, may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen in the area of Grady Place in Lenoir.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Caldwell County, North Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued for 62-year-old Jon Richard Nelson, who was last seen on Grady Place in Lenoir, which is about an hour north of Charlotte. Police say Nelson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Nelson is described as a white male. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.