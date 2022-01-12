Have you seen him? 80-year-old Charlotte man missing

Police said 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was last seen leaving his home Wednesday. His vehicle has several license plate reader hits in the Central Avenue area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Charlotte man who was last seen leaving his east Charlotte home Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Dean Snider was last seen leaving his home in the area of Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Snider was driving his 2016 silver GMC Acadia SUV with NC license plate FCE-1974, police said.

Snider's vehicle has been spotted by several license plate readers in the Central Avenue area since he left his home.

Jerry Snider is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. He was wearing a green plaid jacket and tan pants when he left his home, according to CMPD.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Jerry Dean Snider is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.