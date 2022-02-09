Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

Thomas Colon was last seen in the area of Beaufort Circle in east Charlotte. Police say he is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who may be suffering from dementia.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Thomas Colon, who was last seen on Beaufort Circle in east Charlotte Tuesday. Colon is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 170 pounds.

He has short, silver hair and brown eyes. Thomas Colon was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. CMPD said he may be driving a white 1992 Dodge van with North Carolina license plate HJT-4892.

Authorities said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts