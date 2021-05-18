x
Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman

Police said 29-year-old Obrana McKinley was last seen in the area of Concord Chase Circle Southwest.
Credit: Concord Police Dept.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a 29-year-old Concord woman who disappeared Tuesday. 

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Obrona Genashanell McKinley was last seen in the area of Concord Chase Circle Southwest. McKinley was last seen wearing a pink, gray and white t-shirt and gray jogging pants. Police said she was wearing black and pink sneakers when she was last seen by family. 

McKinley is described as a Black female, approximately 4-foot-9 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length black hair. 

Any person with information about Obrona McKinley's whereabouts is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000. 

