Silver Alert issued for missing Connelly Springs man

William Tex Burns, 76, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Credit: NC Center for Missing Persons

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Burke County County Sherriff's Office is urging for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man who went missing.

In a release issued August 20, William Tex Burns, 76, is described as a white man, standing at five feet, 11 inches, weighing 213 pounds with blues eyes and short, gray hair.

Burns is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The release said Burns was last seen at 3448 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs, North Carolina wearing a gray polo-style shirt and black work pants.

Burn's vehicle is described as a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate YRA-3620.

Anyone with information on Burns' whereabouts is urged to contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

