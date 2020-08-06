Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

Police said 77-year-old George Harrison Kallam III was last seen at a QuikTrip store on Monroe Road.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Authorities in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old George Harrison Kallam III. He was last seen at the QuikTrip gas station at 10621 Monroe Road.

Kallam is described as a white male with gray balding hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds. Kallam was last seen wearing a Carolina Panthers cap, brown shirt, khaki pants and tennis shoes.