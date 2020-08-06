Silver Alert issued for missing Matthews man

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Authorities in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old George Harrison Kallam III. He was last seen at the QuikTrip gas station at 10621 Monroe Road.
Kallam is described as a white male with gray balding hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds. Kallam was last seen wearing a Carolina Panthers cap, brown shirt, khaki pants and tennis shoes.
Officials say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about Kallam's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.
