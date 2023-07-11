Silver Alert issued for missing Kings Mountain man

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said the 91-year-old was reported missing Monday evening.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Kings Mountain man who was last seen leaving for a doctor's appointment.

Broome Willie was last seen leaving his home on Thompson Drive around 10 a.m. on July 10, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Willie was driving his 2016 teal Ford Fusion with NC license plate CCF8960, and never made it to his doctor's appointment in Lincoln County.

Willie is described as a Black man, approximately 5-foot-8, and weighs around 130 pounds. He has short black hair and has brown eyes. Willie was wearing a blue T-shirt with "Grandpa" on it and khaki pants when he left his home, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons did not provide a picture of Willie.

Deputies say Willie is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822.

