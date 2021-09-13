Silver Alert issued for missing man in Caldwell County

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office at 828-757-1400.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Caldwell County. Calvin Smith, 83, is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.

Smith is a white man with short gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6'2" and weighs roughly 220 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a white collared shirt with khaki pants.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, he was last seen on Oakmont Drive in Lenoir, though the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says he may have been in the area of Traphill in Wilkes County.

He may be in a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma with a North Carolina license plate reading HLP-9725.